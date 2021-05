Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering USDA’s record export forecast but still no reason for complacency, growers asked to assist with Fusarium Wilt and Root Knot Nematode research and Memorial Day cookout safety tips. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.