Farm City Newsday Monday, 05-24-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. AgNet West‘s Taylor Hillman fills in for Danielle Leal today as the show covers another food safety report that is making regulators look at adjacent land use. Brian German has details on COVID complications still sticking around in markets even as things open back up. And he has the details on some new technology being developed by a big name company that can grade produce. Danielle also has information of frustration about the lack of trade deals as the Trade Promotion Authority expires. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
