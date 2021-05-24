Market Concerns Linger as COVID Challenges Begin to Decline

While the major disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to wane, producers are paying close attention to market trends and other evolving issues. Although California’s current lack of water storage and available water supply is a primary concern for farmers and ranchers, there are still some questions as to how markets are going to shape up with more and more sectors of the economy reopening. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen explained there are significant industry concerns related to market conditions as issues related to COVID-19 begin to decline.

“Most of our commodities here locally saw a drop last year. In some cases, very significant, radical drops. So, there’s a lot of attention being paid for those commodities very dependent upon export markets. What do those look like? How are we doing on trade?” Jacobsen noted. “We’re hoping that we’re going to see a strong rebound for those markets as they continue to open back up in this post-COVID world.”

