Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features analysis of drought impacts on California ag production, information on assistance opportunities from NRCS, and details on some of the climate-smart agriculture provisions in the new infrastructure bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Brian German Ag News Director, AgNet West