Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show offers details about the latest agreement between the U.S. and the European Union, information on agriculture’s disappointment in litigation involving the 2019 biological opinions, and an in-depth look at small off-road engine rules. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West