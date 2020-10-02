Farm City Newsday Friday, 10-02-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday. Fires and smoke continue to complicate harvest for grape producers. We hear how some operations are taking a big gamble with winemaking this year. Danielle Leal has a report on details from the controversial emission reduction executive order recently signed by the Governor. Brian German joins the show with a report from the California table Grape Industry, an update from the Federal Drug Administration on nutrition labels, and an upcoming meeting that is going virtual. Also in the interview segment, we have our latest Making Sense of Biologicals episode where we do a little myth-busting on beliefs about entomopathogenic fungi. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.