Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including why the changes made to SB1383 will be problematic for small businesses, how genomic mapping of weeds can help researchers address herbicide resistance, and get a look at the walnut forecast that suggests a 19 percent increase over last year. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.