A big crop is expected this year for California walnuts, and the industry seems to be prepared. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released the walnut objective forecast last week, and it suggested a 19 percent increase over 2019 at 780,000 short tons. California Walnut Board and Commission‘s Domestic Advertising Marketing Director Jennifer Williams said the growth isn’t necessarily a surprise to the industry. With plenty of room to grow domestically and continued marketing into retail and snacking markets, California walnuts are ready to handle a large 2020 crop.

Listen to Williams’ full interview.

Working Together: Forecast Increase Not Unexpected

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.