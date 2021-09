Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering making informed decisions about biological approaches, dwindling ag labor supplies not just a problem in the U.S. and how Ventura County is prioritizing farmworker safety. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.