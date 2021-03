Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an important vaccine survey farm bureau members are encouraged to fill out, the overall “pretty good” citrus harvest, and port congestion now being addressed by federal officials. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.