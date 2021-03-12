Citrus Harvest Looking ‘Pretty Good’ Overall

Citrus harvest has been moving along nicely for a favorable market.

California Citrus Mutual President Casey Cramer earlier this month said the harvest was going pretty well so far this year. “Fruit is moving through pretty good up and down the state,” he said.

That’s good news as the market is reported as above average and the crop looks good. “Good pricing right now that is kinda holding. That’s good for producer return,” Creamer said. “Overall it’s really good fruit quality out there and a good market for that fruit.”

California producers will always welcome rain, but Creamer said the one underlying good thing about the lack of rain to begin the year is that it didn’t slow down operations.

