Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the winery wastewater rule serving as a blanket to fix an individual risk, the new form that’s required for certain NRCS customers and NASA is looking for farmers’ ideas on how to grow food in space. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

