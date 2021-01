Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how to conduct business virtually at this year’s World Ag Expo, a new multi-campus research effort to address bee health, the #StillFarming campaign and new HLB research that is happening soon. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.