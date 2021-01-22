The #StillFarming campaign is expanding to help address food insecurity. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) originally created the #StillFarming social media campaign to help strengthen consumer confidence in the agriculture industry. There was tremendous concern about the food supply when the COVID-19 pandemic first created substantial disruption in the food supply chain last year.

Already reaching nearly 100 million people online, AFBF is expanding the campaign by creating #StillFarming to Feed America T-shirts. All of the profits from the shirt sales will be divided between the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the country’s largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America. The T-shirts will be available through June and are being sold online.

Listen to the radio report below.

StillFarming Campaign Expanded to Help Address Food Insecurity

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West