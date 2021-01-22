StillFarming Campaign Expanded to Help Address Food Insecurity

The #StillFarming campaign is expanding to help address food insecurity. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) originally created the #StillFarming social media campaign to help strengthen consumer confidence in the agriculture industry. There was tremendous concern about the food supply when the COVID-19 pandemic first created substantial disruption in the food supply chain last year.
Already reaching nearly 100 million people online, AFBF is expanding the campaign by creating #StillFarming to Feed America T-shirts. All of the profits from the shirt sales will be divided between the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the country’s largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America. The T-shirts will be available through June and are being sold online.
