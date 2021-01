Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the E&J Gallo, Constellation deal that is finally done, a APHIS report that shows agricultural animals do not pose risk for coronavirus and key findings from an AFBF mental health in rural communities survey. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.