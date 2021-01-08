A study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has shown that animals involved in agricultural production do not pose a COVID risk to producers. Early in the pandemic, several different types of zoo animals tested positive for coronavirus in APHIS tests. Concern was raised about the potential of the virus spreading in animal agriculture.

“We were able to establish that farmers’ cattle and some other animals were not affected by the disease,” said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach. “We’re able to continue to have those farmers operate their livestock herds in the manner that they would because we were able to determine that there was no risk to humans because of the coronavirus.”

Listen to the report below.

APHIS Report Shows Agricultural Animals Do Not Pose Risk for Coronavirus

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West