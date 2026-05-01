One of the biggest headlines from the episode was movement on the federal Farm Bill, which officially passed the U.S. House for the first time since 2018. The legislation marks a significant step forward for national agricultural policy, though it still must move through the Senate before becoming law.

“It’s a major step forward,” hosts said, noting the importance of finally seeing progress after years of delays.

The bill includes funding for conservation programs, crop insurance, and research, particularly for specialty crops that are critical to California agriculture. However, some provisions—such as fixes to Proposition 12 and expanded fuel policy—are still under debate and could be addressed in the Senate version.

At the same time, broader concerns about food security remain front and center. Industry leaders continue to warn that without strong domestic production, the U.S. risks becoming increasingly reliant on imported food.

“If we don’t get the right leadership… we will be importing more of our food,” said Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot.

Groot emphasized that maintaining a stable farming system is essential not only for the economy, but for national security. Rising costs, regulatory pressure, and labor challenges are making it harder for farmers—especially small operations—to stay in business.

“We have to have a domestic farming system that works,” he said.

Labor remains one of the most critical issues, particularly in regions like Monterey County where tens of thousands of workers are needed to harvest crops like lettuce and strawberries. These roles require specialized skills and cannot easily be replaced by automation.

“These are highly skilled jobs,” Groot explained.

Fertilizer costs also continue to weigh heavily on growers. Discussions during the episode highlighted ongoing efforts at the federal level to increase competition and stabilize pricing, but the issue remains a long-term challenge tied to supply, global markets, and industry consolidation.

Beyond economics, the conversation also turned to California’s political landscape. With the governor’s race underway, farmers are watching closely to see whether future leadership will address key concerns like regulation, water infrastructure, and cost pressures.

“There will be wholesale change… or we risk losing our farms,” Groot warned.

The episode also touched on broader agricultural challenges across the country, including drought conditions in parts of the Midwest and Southeast, as well as wildfire concerns in other regions—reminding listeners that agriculture is interconnected nationwide.

As the Farm Bill moves forward and election season continues, the direction of both federal and state policy will play a critical role in shaping the future of agriculture—especially in a state as vital to food production as California.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…