Facing California’s Challenges with Smart Irrigation and Agri-Intelligence

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, has a discussion with Nick Anderson from Helena Agri-Enterprises about the mounting challenges farmers face in California — and the innovative strategies they’re using to stay ahead.

“You’ve got politics, regulations, red tape… It’s not just mother nature anymore,” says Anderson.

California growers face more than just climate hurdles — they’re also grappling with increasing political and regulatory pressures. But that hasn’t stopped them from getting creative, especially when it comes to water use.

Anderson highlights the importance of drip and microjet irrigation systems, which allow for precise water delivery and efficient use of fertilizers. This not only saves resources but places nutrients exactly where they’re needed.

A major game-changer? Agri-Intelligence.

Helena Agri-Enterprises uses data-driven tools to create site-specific fertility recommendations for growers — helping them maximize yield while minimizing inputs.

“We’re being asked to do more with less. Precision is key.”

Thanks to evolving technology and accessible data, growers are better equipped than ever to meet today’s demands — with smarter, more sustainable farming practices.

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West