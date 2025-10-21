F3 Innovate: Powering the Central Valley’s AgTech Revolution

A Vision for Agriculture’s Next Chapter

Priscilla Koepke

At the Reedley Ag Conference in California’s Central Valley, Priscilla Koepke, CEO of F3 Innovate, shared a bold vision for the region’s agricultural future. As a nonprofit founded in the heart of California’s farming hub, F3 Innovate is focused on building the critical infrastructure for agriculture’s next era—one defined by innovation, technology, and collaboration.

“We’re really here to turn this region into a global hub for agricultural innovation,” Koepke explained. “That means building partnerships, creating platforms, and investing in the economy to generate high-growth career paths for students, researchers, and growers alike.”

The organization is not only focused on strengthening the regional economy but also on ensuring that students and future professionals are equipped to solve the real-world challenges facing agriculture today.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Ag Innovators

Koepke and her team are looking well beyond the next harvest—they’re planning for agriculture 10 years down the road. That long-term vision starts with students, from elementary classrooms to university campuses.

“We know agriculture is changing, and it has to change,” she said. “We also know that not enough students are pursuing careers in ag. That’s why we’re working to change how young people think about this industry.”

F3 Innovate is helping redefine what agriculture means to students. By integrating AI, robotics, data science, and automation into early education, the organization is showing young people that agriculture isn’t limited to tractors and fields—it’s a high-tech, multidisciplinary industry that blends science, engineering, psychology, and even political science.

The goal, Koepke said, is simple but urgent: “For this industry to succeed, we need to start early and help students see themselves in ag.”

Youth Excitement and the “Now Generation”

When Koepke talks about her work with students, her enthusiasm is unmistakable. “Once you’re in the room and engaging with them, there’s so much interest,” she said.

Today’s youth, whom F3 Innovate calls the “Now Generation,” care deeply about the food they eat and the planet they inherit. “They’re thinking about regenerative ag, soil health, and how to make food better today than it was yesterday,” she explained.

By giving students hands-on experiences—whether through science fairs, fieldwork, or ag-tech innovation—F3 Innovate helps transform curiosity into action. “It’s wonderful to see their eyes light up when they realize how creative and impactful they can be,” Koepke added.

Collaboration at the Field Level

F3 Innovate’s reach extends well beyond the classroom. The organization is an active participant in events such as FERA in Woodland, where automation and technology take center stage.

“For us, everything starts with the growers,” Koepke emphasized. “We’re grower-driven in what we choose to focus on. Our role is to help connect them with the innovators who can solve their challenges.”

Through partnerships with ag-tech companies, F3 Innovate helps de-risk technology adoption and foster meaningful collaboration between startups, universities, and farms. “We want growers to adopt more technology,” Koepke said, “but we also want to make sure it’s done the right way—driving real efficiency and productivity.”

Connecting Growers, Students, and Companies

At the heart of F3 Innovate’s model is a triangle of collaboration: students, growers, and companies.

“We’re partnering with organizations worldwide to bring advanced technology to our region,” Koepke said. “We’d love for more of it to be homegrown, but until then, we’re bringing it here and getting it into the hands of local growers and students.”

This includes international student exchange programs, where young people can learn how other regions of the world are tackling similar agricultural challenges. “Our goal is to link all these pieces together,” she said. “Students, industry, and global knowledge all working toward a stronger, smarter Central Valley.”

Getting Families and Students Involved

For parents and students curious about joining the movement, Koepke’s message is clear: “Reach out to us. There’s a place for everyone.”

F3 Innovate’s programs span every level—from 4-H and FFA to college fellowships and internships. Students can participate in fieldwork, research projects, or ag-tech development programs that allow them to test and deploy solutions with local growers.

“If you want to learn how food is grown, or you want to help build the next generation of ag tools, there’s an opportunity waiting,” Koepke said. “We’re creating pathways that make those dreams real.”

Agriculture as a Technology Company

Koepke believes the future of farming will look very different from its past. “The future of farming is a technology company,” she said. “From the sensors in the soil to drones in the air, robots in the field, and the people managing the data—it’s a complex but fascinating system.”

She views agriculture security as national security, highlighting how critical innovation is to sustaining local economies, food systems, and global stability. “Working in ag means impacting people worldwide,” she added. “It’s an incredible opportunity.”

A Collaborative Effort Backed by Community and Government

F3 Innovate was born from a powerful coalition of Central Valley organizations, academic institutions, and government agencies that recognized the importance of securing the region’s agricultural future.

“It’s an incredible group that came together to make this happen,” Koepke said. “Everyone involved—from community leaders to state and federal partners—is doing what they can to ensure this effort succeeds.”

The organization’s partnerships extend to Fresno State, UC Merced, and local community colleges like Merced College and Reedley College, which play a vital role in its research and education ecosystem.

For instance, F3 Innovate’s AI for Ag Supercomputing Center, housed at Fresno State, provides advanced computing power to support research and innovation in the Central Valley. UC Merced contributes through research collaborations, student involvement, and technology commercialization efforts that help move ideas from the lab to the field.

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture

Artificial Intelligence is one of F3 Innovate’s most exciting frontiers. “AI is in every field, and agriculture is no exception,” Koepke said. “We’re all still figuring it out, but that’s what makes it so exciting.”

The organization’s AI Center will bring together growers, researchers, and students to develop and test real-world solutions. “We’re experimenting, gathering data, and building systems that can help solve everyday problems in farming,” she explained.

Partnerships with data providers and technology companies will be key, but so will participation from the community. “We want to make these tools accessible to our community colleges, high schools, and elementary schools,” Koepke said. “Everyone should be able to learn and innovate with these resources.”

Supporting Small Farmers Through Innovation

As an Illinois native now deeply rooted in the Central Valley, Koepke understands the challenges facing small farms in California’s ever-changing landscape.

“It’s a crazy time everywhere,” she admitted. “A big part of what we’re doing is figuring out how to build solutions that help small farmers.”

That means developing tools and technologies that are affordable, easy to use, and accessible. “We can’t keep creating systems only for large-scale operations,” she said. “We’re meeting with growers of all sizes to understand their needs and ensure the solutions we develop work for everyone.”

How to Get Involved with F3 Innovate

As the conversation wrapped up, Priscilla Koepke extended an open invitation to anyone interested in shaping the future of agriculture. “If you want to get involved, reach out to us,” she said. “Go to our website, F3i.org, or email us at info@f3innovate.org. You can also find us on LinkedIn and social media.”

F3 Innovate welcomes students, educators, growers, industry partners, and community organizations to participate in its growing network of projects and collaborations. “We have a lot in the pipeline that we’re about to announce,” Koepke added. “Whether you’re a student looking for opportunities, an organization seeking collaboration, or a grower wanting to test new technology, we want you at the table with us. Your ideas and experiences matter—and that’s the only way this will work.”

Her message was clear: the future of agriculture depends on collective innovation, and everyone has a role to play in making it happen.

Continuing the Momentum

Koepke and her team will be at FIRA in Woodland, one of the premier automation and robotics events in agriculture, where F3 Innovate will continue building connections between technology developers, researchers, and growers. “Our whole team will be there,” she said. “We’re excited to engage and look forward to talking more.”

The organization’s presence at FIRA highlights its central role in the evolving ag-tech ecosystem—one that’s positioning California’s Central Valley as a global leader in sustainable, data-driven agriculture.

As AgMeter’s host concluded the interview, his excitement was evident: “Priscilla, I think you’re on to something, especially for the Central Valley.”

With F3 Innovate at the helm, the region’s next generation of farmers, engineers, and innovators may very well define what the future of agriculture looks like—not just in California, but around the world. Learn more or get involved:

🌐 F3i.org

📧 info@f3innovate.org

🔗 Follow F3 Innovate on LinkedIn and social media for updates on upcoming projects and opportunities.