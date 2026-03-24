At the World Ag Expo, one conversation with “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, stood out as a glimpse into the future of farming. Priscilla Koepke, CEO of F3 Innovate, shared how her organization is working to transform agriculture in California’s Central Valley—and beyond—through technology, education, and collaboration.

F3 Innovate, which stands for Farms, Food, Future, is a nonprofit built to strengthen the agricultural innovation ecosystem. Its mission is ambitious: bring together growers, researchers, startups, and educators to solve real-world challenges and ensure agriculture continues to thrive in one of the most productive regions in the world.

And if this interview makes one thing clear, it’s that agriculture is no longer just about farming—it’s about innovation.

Building the Future of Farming

Koepke describes F3 Innovate as an “integrator,” connecting all parts of the ag ecosystem. Through key pillars like talent development, investment support, and commercialization programs, the organization is helping move ideas from research labs into real fields.

Her own journey into agriculture started with a tech startup focused on robotics and computer vision—tools designed to help growers identify problems in the field. That experience led her to the Central Valley and eventually to F3 Innovate, where she now leads efforts to align industry, academia, and farmers around shared solutions.

The goal is simple: solve problems that matter to growers.

Inspiring the Next Generation

One of the most powerful parts of F3 Innovate’s work is its focus on education. During just a few days at the World Ag Expo, more than 200 students visited their space, getting hands-on exposure to agricultural technology.

Koepke emphasizes that today’s agriculture industry needs more than traditional farming skills. There are opportunities for students in computer science, engineering, marketing, and beyond.

“The farm of the future is actually a tech company,” she explains.

That shift is critical. As agriculture evolves, so does the workforce. F3 Innovate is working to ensure students not only understand where their food comes from, but also see a future for themselves in the industry.

Supporting Farmers of All Sizes

While innovation often highlights large-scale operations, F3 Innovate is equally focused on small and local farmers. Through initiatives like F3 Local, the organization provides tools, resources, and support to help smaller producers remain resilient in a challenging environment.

Koepke stresses that solutions must be accessible—not just cutting-edge. Affordability and practicality are key to ensuring all farmers can benefit from innovation, not just those with the largest budgets.

Automation, AI, and What Comes Next

Technology is rapidly changing agriculture, but Koepke is clear: automation isn’t about replacing workers—it’s about creating safer, more efficient jobs.

F3 Innovate is taking that a step further with the upcoming launch of an AI Supercomputing Center in Fresno. The goal is to bring high-powered computing to the Central Valley and explore how artificial intelligence can solve real agricultural problems.

Through data challenges and collaborative projects, students, startups, and researchers will be able to test ideas and develop solutions directly tied to growers’ needs.

It’s a bold move—and a sign of where agriculture is headed.

A Growing Network with Global Reach

Although rooted in the Central Valley, F3 Innovate is already expanding. Partnerships across California, including the Central Coast and San Diego, as well as international collaborations, are helping bring new ideas into the region while sharing local innovations with the world.

Programs like the Farm Robotics Academy further demonstrate F3’s commitment to workforce development and hands-on training.

And despite all this progress, Koepke says they’re just getting started.

How to Get Involved with F3 Innovate

For those inspired by this vision, getting involved is simple. F3 Innovate offers multiple entry points depending on your role in agriculture or technology.

Start by visiting f3i.org to explore programs, sign up for updates, or learn more about current initiatives. Whether you’re a student looking for opportunities, a startup seeking support and funding, or a grower searching for solutions, F3 Innovate acts as a central hub to connect you with the right people and resources.

You can also reach out directly via email at info@f3innovate.org to start a conversation about collaboration, partnerships, or participation in upcoming programs.

Why This Conversation Matters

What makes this interview so compelling isn’t just the technology—it’s the vision.

F3 Innovate is building something bigger than a program or a platform. It’s creating a connected ecosystem where ideas turn into solutions, students turn into leaders, and agriculture continues to evolve.

If you care about the future of food, farming, and innovation, this is a conversation worth hearing in full.

Watch, and listen to, the full Ag Meter interview to learn how F3 Innovate is shaping what comes next—and how you can be part of it.

Farms, Food, Future: Inside F3 Innovate’s Vision for Agriculture