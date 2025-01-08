Large international transportation vessel in the port, loading grain for export.

DepositPhotos image

The first export sales report of 2025 came in below many traders’ expectations, according to Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride. U.S. corn sales totaled 777,000 metric tons, while soybeans came in at 609,000 metric tons. These numbers were near or below the lower end of estimated ranges, which were 800,000 to 1.4 million tons for corn and 500,000 to 1.3 million tons for soybeans.

Despite appearing disappointing, McBride points out that the totals are in line with the five-year average. He explains that perceptions of high demand may have overstated the current situation, saying that overall, the nation is “still doing fine” in corn and soybean sales.

McBride also notes that the early part of the year usually brings a drop in export numbers. This is particularly true for soybeans. He explains that as South America’s crops in Brazil and Argentina become better defined, buyers often shift purchases away from the United States. This shift can cause American export numbers to go down. However, he points out that this week’s results might also be influenced by the holiday season, and more data in the coming weeks will offer a clearer picture.

Even though the report was lower than expected, McBride does not foresee any significant changes to major categories in the upcoming January WASDE report. He encourages keeping an eye on the next few reports to see whether this downward trend continues or simply reflects typical seasonal movement.

Export Sales Begin 2025 on a Lower Note

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.