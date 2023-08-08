Executive Order Expedites Levee Repair and Prepares for the Next Wet Season

An executive order was recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom to help California better prepare for the next wet season. The order is specifically aimed at expediting critical measures including the repair of levees and removal of debris. It is intended to address current recovery needs as well as increase readiness for future flood potential.

Newsom points out that California experienced more than 30 atmospheric rivers in the current water year. The storms not only inflicted considerable damage on levee systems but also led to the accumulation of debris within river channels. This combined damage amplifies the risk of flooding during the approaching winter season. Weakened levees and the presence of debris and vegetation obstructing the natural movement of water through river channels, all contribute to exacerbating the risk.

Central facets of the executive order include facilitating expedited emergency levee repair and debris removal projects by public agencies. This streamlined approach aims at not only addressing the aftermath of the previous winter’s storms but also preparing for potential challenges in the future. The order’s provisions extend to regions significantly affected by last winter’s storms, encompassing areas such as the San Joaquin River and its tributaries, the Tulare Lake Basin and its tributaries, the Salinas River and its tributaries, the Pajaro River and its tributaries, and coastal streams extending between the Pajaro River and the Ventura River.

In a bid to expedite critical projects, the executive order temporarily suspends certain laws, regulations, and criteria specified in existing orders. These suspensions will still need to adhere to designated environmental and resource protection requirements. The order emphasizes its dedication to environmental preservation by incorporating a range of conditions that will utilize the existing regulatory expertise of entities including the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Water Resources, and the Water Boards. These conditions are designed to ensure the protection of natural resources and the environment.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West