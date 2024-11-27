EPA Finalizes Approval for California Clean Air Plan Updates in San Joaquin Valley

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized approval of California’s updated State Implementation Plan (SIP) to meet federal air quality standards in the San Joaquin Valley. This decision supports California’s efforts to comply with the Clean Air Act’s requirements for reducing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution, specifically targeting the 1997 PM2.5 national standards.

The EPA also approved a one-year extension for the Valley’s PM2.5 attainment deadline, moving it from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024. The extension was granted after evaluating air quality data and California’s supporting documents.

Additionally, the EPA formally approved amendments to the “Valley Incentive Measure,” which credits farmers for replacing older equipment with cleaner alternatives. The updated SIP recognizes emissions reductions achieved through California Air Resources Board (CARB) programs, including Carl Moyer and FARMER. These efforts led to daily reductions of 5.0 tons of nitrogen oxides and 0.27 tons of direct PM2.5 in 2023. This decision highlights collaborative progress in reducing agricultural emissions while granting more time to meet clean air goals.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.