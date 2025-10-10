The October 10 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a fiery interview with Elaine Culotti, known to many as the “Lipstick Farmer” and star of Undercover Billionaire. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed her back for a wide-ranging conversation on politics, farming, and California’s future.

Culotti, who farms in Fallbrook, has become a national voice on agricultural and political issues, recently appearing on Fox’s Gutfeld! show. She told listeners that Prop 50 poses a direct threat to California’s rural communities by stripping farmers and small towns of their representation. “This takes away the voice of our farmers in the Central Valley,” she said. “It’s a sleight of hand, a land grab. If you think it doesn’t affect you, think twice — they’re coming after you.”

She warned that Prop 50’s rushed rollout violated the Open Commission Act and will result in maps that gerrymander rural voices out of power. “Even if you think it might be good for your district, vote no,” Culotti said. “They need to redo it properly and wait for the census.”

Beyond Prop 50, Culotti took aim at the state’s high-speed rail debacle, charging that billions have been siphoned off by middle groups and NGOs instead of completing the project. “The fact that California can’t build a high-speed rail is a joke,” she said. She argued for private-public partnerships and conservative fiscal management to make infrastructure profitable again.

She also highlighted California’s homelessness crisis, blasting state spending without results. Culotti pointed to reports of nearly $900,000 per unit in Los Angeles homeless housing projects, arguing that the money never reaches the people it’s meant to help. “We spend billions, and nothing changes. Where is all the money going?” she asked.

For Culotti, the solutions come down to leadership and fiscal discipline. She called California “the greatest place on earth to live” but said government mismanagement has turned it into a cautionary tale. “This is a manmade problem, and a man can fix it,” she declared. “Vote red, vote conservative, and bring back the Sunshine State.”

Listen to the full interview with Elaine Culotti on the AgNet News Hour:

