Eggplant Varieties Best to Grow in a Home Garden

Some of the best eggplant varieties to grow at home.

Italian Eggplant Varieties

Eggplant is very easy to grow, easy to cook, delicious and nutritious. There are many varieties you can grow in your garden if you want to venture away from the common American eggplant found at your local grocery.

More than a dozen Italian eggplant varieties come in many shapes, styles, and forms. Although the flesh of these vegetables is almost always a creamy white color (and known for its rich, nutty flavor), you can find Italian eggplant with skin in shades of white, purple, black, or even multicolored.

Consider these eggplants to shake things up a bit in your garden: Galene, Nadia, Jaylo, Dancer, Beatrice, Clara, Paloma, and Angela.

Traviata Eggplant

Rosa Bianca Eggplant

Paloma eggplant

Nubia Eggplant

Nadia Eggplant

Jaylo Eggplant

Galene Eggplant

Dancer Eggplant

Clara Eggplant

Beatrice Eggplant

Barbarella Eggplant

Aretussa Eggplant

Angela Eggplant

Grow Italian eggplant varieties just like any other cultivar of eggplant. Wait to plant seeds outdoors about 6 to 8 weeks before the last expected frost date. Most Italian eggplant are ready to harvest in about 70 days.

