Economic Analysis Highlights Impact of Pesticide Policies on Lettuce Production

The proposed Sustainable Pest Management framework in California might have serious economic consequences for the state’s lettuce industry, according to a study by the Californians for Smart Pesticide Policy (CSPP). The study highlights that restrictions on key pesticides like neonicotinoids and pyrethroids could cut lettuce production by 7.3 percent, causing an annual loss of $160 million for producers and nearly $700 million in additional costs for consumers.

Delays in registering new pesticides, which can take several years, also hurt production, leading to further losses. The report also predicts that stricter pesticide rules will push lettuce production out of California to places like Arizona and Mexico, driving up costs for consumers and weakening the state’s agricultural economy. While the SPM framework aims to reduce harmful pesticides, CSPP warns that without better alternatives, it could damage California’s agriculture sector.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West