Image by Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”

Michael Jameson from Morada Produce, who packs over 22 million boxes of Cherries in Linden California, says the early yields in May still not looking good. The volume will be May 15 to June 8 this year for California Cherries, and will be down on all varieties compared to the last two years. There will be an overlap with the Pacific Northwest as an anticipated. June 1 start date should get adequate volume by June 8. Jameson has been in the Cherry industry for 37 plus years.

Early Cherry Market Report