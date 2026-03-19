American agriculture has always been shaped by the land—and by how farmers chose to use it. In today’s American Agriculture History Minute, agricultural broadcaster Mark Oppold highlights the work of historian Louis Hacker, who documented how early American settlers managed the land as they pushed westward across the expanding United States.

The Pioneer Expansion Era

According to Hacker’s historical research, the period from the 1770s through the 1830s marked a major era of westward migration. During these decades, pioneers steadily moved into new frontier territories stretching from what is now Kentucky southward to Alabama and west to Texas.

Most of the settlers who ventured into these new lands were agricultural families. While some worked as ranchers, the majority were farmers seeking fertile soil and the opportunity to build a new life. The frontier offered what seemed like endless natural resources, especially land that had never been cultivated before.

A Wasteful Pattern of Farming

However, Hacker’s research revealed a pattern that might surprise many people today. He found that the first generation of pioneers often farmed the land in a wasteful way.

Many early settlers had limited knowledge about long-term soil management or sustainable cultivation practices. Because the land they encountered was “virgin soil,” it was initially extremely fertile and produced strong harvests without much effort.

But over time, that natural fertility began to decline.

Without crop rotation, soil conservation, or other practices that modern farmers now consider essential, the productivity of the soil would eventually diminish. When yields dropped and the land became less productive, many settlers chose not to restore the soil.

Instead, they adopted a different strategy.

Move West and Start Again

Hacker noted that when the soil was depleted, many pioneer families simply sold their land and moved farther west. There, they would once again find fresh, fertile ground and repeat the process.

This cycle—farm until fertility declined, sell the property, and move westward—became a common pattern during America’s early agricultural expansion.

While this approach helped drive the nation’s westward growth, it also reflected the limited agricultural knowledge of the time and the seemingly endless availability of new land on the frontier.

Lessons from Agricultural History

Looking back today, this historical pattern highlights how dramatically American agriculture has evolved. Modern farmers rely on sophisticated soil science, conservation practices, crop rotation, and precision agriculture to maintain long-term productivity.

The experiences of those early pioneers helped shape the development of sustainable farming practices that protect soil health and ensure land can continue producing food for generations.

As historian Louis Hacker documented, the early years of American agriculture were a learning process—one that ultimately helped lead to the more responsible land stewardship seen in agriculture today.

Today’s American Agriculture History Minute was presented by Mark Oppold.

Early American Farmers and the Cycle of Moving West