Don Cameron: California Ag Leadership & Challenges

Don Cameron

A Farmer and Leader in California Agriculture

Don Cameron, president of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, is not only a prominent voice in policy but also a hands-on farmer. Based in the Viola area, Cameron manages Terranova Ranch, a diverse farming operation producing more than 20 different commodities. Alongside his main operation, he also runs his own smaller farm growing almonds, walnuts, tomatoes, carrots, and corn. With about 65 full-time employees, his leadership reflects both administrative vision and boots-on-the-ground farming experience.

Don Cameron: Leading California Agriculture Through Challenges and Change

Terranova Ranch: Innovation and Partnership

Terranova Ranch operates on owned land, leased ground, and through custom farming for landowners who prefer not to farm themselves. Cameron emphasizes teamwork, giving much of the credit to his dedicated employees. This collaborative approach allows the ranch to remain productive year-round, from crop preparation and planting to harvest.

Global Perspective: Learning From Brazil

In August, Cameron traveled with the State Board to Brazil, where he studied the country’s leadership in biologicals and sustainable farming. He noted that while Brazil faces its own challenges, such as citrus greening disease, it enjoys advantages like low-cost labor that contrast sharply with California’s highly regulated environment.

The Labor Challenge in California

Labor remains one of the most pressing issues for California farmers. Cameron acknowledges the anxiety among farmworkers, many of whom are undocumented and face uncertainty due to immigration enforcement. He stresses that without farmworkers, agriculture in California cannot survive.

—not necessarily citizenship, but legal work status—to give long-time workers stability. He supports improvements to the H-2A guest worker program, which he says is currently too expensive and inefficient.

The Need for Policy Engagement

Cameron is a strong advocate for connecting policymakers with real farming experiences. He frequently invites legislators and community leaders to tour Terranova Ranch, helping them understand how food is produced and the working conditions of California’s farm laborers. He believes transparency and education are essential for shaping effective agricultural policy.

Water, Land, and the Future of Farming

California’s agriculture faces dual pressures from urban expansion and water scarcity. Cameron warns that farmland is increasingly at risk as housing developments expand and groundwater regulations tighten under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Farmers must achieve groundwater sustainability by 2040, a shift that will force tough decisions about which land can remain in production.

Solar Panels on Farmland

With limited water supplies, Cameron sees solar development as a viable revenue alternative for fallowed acres. While he prefers to keep all land in production, he acknowledges that solar can prevent abandoned fields from becoming weed patches or pest breeding grounds, while still generating income.

Embracing Technology and Automation

To address rising labor costs and shortages, Terranova Ranch is testing automation technologies including:

Mechanical and laser weeders using photo-cell technology.

using photo-cell technology. Drones and precision farming tools to improve efficiency.

Cameron believes automation will be critical for the future, particularly for labor-intensive crops.

Market Pressures and Global Competition

California farmers face increasing pressure from imported commodities, where production costs are much lower. Cameron points to Brazil, where farmworkers earn around $300 a month, creating a steep disadvantage for California growers. Despite offering better working conditions and higher standards, California producers must compete against cheaper imports from Mexico, Chile, and other countries.

Abandoned Orchards, Pests, and Community Impact

Economic stress has already forced some growers to abandon orchards and vineyards, especially on the West Side. Cameron warns that abandoned fields attract rats and other pests, which then migrate into neighboring farms, destroying drip irrigation systems and spreading disease. These challenges extend beyond farmers to the communities that depend on agriculture for jobs and stability.

Advice for Small and Beginning Farmers

Cameron acknowledges how difficult it is for small farmers to survive today. He encourages them to:

Take advantage of federal and state programs through CDFA and NRCS.

through CDFA and NRCS. Explore opportunities to scale their operations, despite the high costs of land and equipment.

He reflects on how farming has changed: decades ago, families could make a living on 20–80 acres of raisins, but today it is nearly impossible without diversification, efficiency, and outside support.

Conclusion: Resilience in the Face of Challenges

As both a farmer and president of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, Don Cameron embodies the challenges and resilience of California agriculture. From labor shortages and water policy to global competition and automation, he continues to push for solutions that will sustain the industry for future generations.

California’s Central Valley, producing more than 400 crops, remains a national treasure. Thanks to leaders like Cameron, the future of farming—though uncertain—remains driven by innovation, dedication, and a commitment to feeding America.