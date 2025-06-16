Market Turns Favorable for U.S. Lemons

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” recently caught up with Jesse Silva, Vice President of Sales at Kings River Packing, one of the largest citrus grower-packer-shippers in the U.S. With over 30,000 acres under cultivation and eight generations of family farming, Kings River Packing is a major player in California’s citrus market.

Domestic Lemons in High Demand as Imports Decline

Silva discussed how the lemon market has evolved significantly from April to mid-June.

“Now we’re seeing less supply of imported fruit, which is causing a higher demand and higher price for the domestic crop,” said Silva.

Import Shift and Tariff Impacts

Early in the season, the lemon market was saturated with imported fruit, which limited export opportunities for U.S. growers. However, as the summer unfolds, the scenario has flipped. With tariffs redirecting imported lemons to other global markets, U.S.-grown lemons are enjoying increased demand and better pricing.

Silva noted a shift in fruit quality and origin as well: “We’re seeing a transition from D1 to D2 fruit — Central Valley and coastal grown. The crop is much smaller from the coastal region.”

Positive Signs for California Growers

The reduction in imported lemon volume is driving favorable outcomes for domestic producers, particularly in California. As the market stabilizes, local citrus growers like Kings River Packing are better positioned to meet demand and regain export opportunities.