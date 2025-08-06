In this episode of The Growing Edge, brought to you by Valent U.S.A., we sit down with Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager, for a timely and insightful conversation just as August heat challenges tree fruit growers. Todd shares practical strategies and insider tips on how to navigate harvest pressures, highlighting ReTain® Plant Growth Regulator for California, a powerful tool that reduces pre-harvest fruit drop to extend the harvest window.

If you’re a grower looking to optimize your harvest window, maintain fruit quality, and better manage the unpredictable pace of ripening, this conversation is packed with valuable takeaways. Learn how blocking ethylene production can be a game-changer during stressful growing conditions and why, even with smaller fruit sizes in some varieties, there’s still reason for optimism this season.

Tune in now to hear Todd’s expert take on making the most of your tree fruit crop, plus a quick note on why Zeal® MVP Miticide remains a top choice for lasting spider mite control.

Discover the Edge: Managing Tree Fruit Harvest in the Heat

