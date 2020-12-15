Developing Sorghum Opportunities in the West

There is a lot of work taking place to help develop sorghum opportunities in the West. National Sorghum Producers CEO Tim Lust highlighted the Salk Institute investing $2 million to help support maximizing the environmental benefits that sorghum can provide. Lust also pointed out the significant contributions that University of California researchers are making as part of the effort.

“We’ve always said sorghum was drought tolerant, we just haven’t always been able to understand that. There’s been some really great work being done out there that really is helping us better understand exactly how that’s taking place,” Lust noted. “We’re excited about what’s going on from a technology standpoint and an investment standpoint to continue to make the crop even more drought tolerant and an even better fit as we see some changes coming and the challenging climates that we’re facing right now in the West.”

Listen to the radio report below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West