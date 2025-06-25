Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Calls for Balanced Water Solutions

AgNet West’s Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” recently sat down with Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, to discuss one of California agriculture’s most pressing issues: water.

Delta Stressors Must Be Addressed for Water Reliability

Jacobsen voiced a long-standing concern over the ongoing challenges facing the state’s water system, especially those tied to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

“My frustration is, that you and I both know, there are significant stressors up the Delta well beyond the water exports,” said Jacobsen. “For every five drops that enters the Delta, four goes out the bay.”

Jacobsen emphasized that ignoring upstream issues will continue to undermine the reliability of water for farming, municipalities, and the environment. He believes a collaborative; balanced approach is essential.

“We can get to a point of win-win for the environment, and a win-win for agriculture, and other municipal users of this water south of Delta.”

While acknowledging that solutions won’t come easily, Jacobsen remained hopeful:

“We all know it’s been a tough road so far. But I, for one, want to see California agriculture remain strong. And most importantly, I want to see those small, medium-sized farms still have an opportunity to be successful here in California agriculture.”

He concluded with a clear message:

“We cannot do that without a reliable water supply.”

Listen to Ryan Jacobsen’s full interview here!

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West.