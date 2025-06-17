Advocating for California Ag: Ryan Jacobsen on Water, Policy, and the Valley’s Future

Ryan Jacobsen: Defending California Agriculture

Agriculture and Advocacy: A Lifelong Mission

Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, reflects on his 21-year journey advocating for farmers and ranchers across California’s Central Valley. With a deep-rooted passion for agriculture and politics, Jacobsen has long served as a vital voice for the region’s growers, fighting to protect their way of life amid growing political and regulatory challenges.

“It’s hard to believe I can still vividly remember my first day showing up to the office,” Jacobsen said. “It’s been a great ride—still enjoying it, and still hopefully making a difference for the industry.”

Representing the Heart of California Farming

Founded in 1917, the Fresno County Farm Bureau exists to support and represent farmers and ranchers throughout the county. As CEO, Jacobsen leads efforts to advocate for the agriculture industry, provide training and resources, and educate both policymakers and the public.

“Our farmers’ day-to-day lives are more determined by what goes on in Sacramento now than what Mother Nature throws at us,” he said. “That’s why it’s critical we have organizations like the Farm Bureau to be their voice.”

Crisis in California Agriculture

Jacobsen doesn’t shy away from calling out the growing challenges farmers face. From water restrictions to mounting regulation, he believes the industry is in crisis.

“We’re in the midst of 39 million people, Silicon Valley just 150 miles away—and yet we produce over 75% of the nation’s fruits and a third of its vegetables,” he said. “It’s not just about economics—it’s about the food people eat every day.”

Water Wars and Policy Hurdles

Water remains one of the most pressing issues. As a board member for the Fresno Irrigation District, Jacobsen is deeply involved in the fight for water access and infrastructure reform.

“There are significant stressors in the Delta beyond water exports,” he said. “I believe we can find a win-win for the environment and agriculture—but we need long-term solutions. Without a reliable water supply, our small and mid-sized farms simply cannot survive.”

Sports, Family, and Values

Jacobsen’s personal story blends sports and agriculture. A former basketball standout, he credits athletics with instilling discipline and leadership, values he now passes on to his own children—Maverick, Ranger, and Trooper.

“I’m a huge believer in what sports did for me and what it can do for our youth,” he said. “It builds work ethic, grit, and perseverance—traits that are just as valuable on the farm as on the court.”

A Call to Action

In addition to his professional work, Jacobsen urges those inside and outside of agriculture to share their stories.

“Whether you’re directly in ag or just connected to it—tell your story,” he said. “Use your platform to help others understand what we do and why it matters. If we all do that, we’ll start to see real change.”

Join the Movement

Jacobsen welcomes all supporters of agriculture to join the Fresno County Farm Bureau, regardless of occupation. “We need everyone—farmers, consumers, advocates. Without a seat at the table, ag ends up on the menu.”