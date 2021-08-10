Some of most delicious and nutritious leafy greens to grow at home. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Leafy greens bring so much flavor to your table, why not grow your own favorites right at home. Start by choosing your a type, whether its iceberg, butterhead, loose-leaf or romaine. There are hundreds of hybrids you can toss into salads, cut into wedges or top with shrimp or chicken.

Lettuce is mostly water, but it provides vitamins A, C, K and minerals like calcium folate and potassium. It’s easy to grow in well-drained soil with lots of organic matter. Plant in spring, before the temperatures rise, or in fall, about a month before the first frost.

Heatwave Blend is a mix of green and red crisp-heads, green romaine and various loose-leaf lettuces. It takes full to part sun and is slow to bolt.

Other delicious and nutritious greens you should include in your garden: cabbage, Mizuna, Kale, Collards, Arugula, Swiss Chard, Spinach, and Mustard Greens.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Delicious and Nutritious Leafy Greens to Grow in the Home Garden