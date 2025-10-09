David Tangipa Slams Insurance Commissioner and Prop 50 on AgNet News Hour

The October 9 edition of the AgNet News Hour brought another fiery interview with Assemblyman David Tangipa, who joined hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill to expose corruption in Sacramento and rally California farmers against Proposition 50.

Tangipa revealed shocking details about Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, accusing him of billing taxpayers for luxury travel, safaris, five-star hotels, and even VIP trips to follow a European DJ tour. “This isn’t just an insurance crisis, it’s an insurance catastrophe,” Tangipa said. “While wildfire victims and farmers can’t get affordable coverage, our commissioner is partying on taxpayer dollars.” He called for Lara’s resignation or recall and pledged to hold the governor’s office accountable for approving the trips.

The assemblyman tied the scandal to Prop 50, warning that if passed, it would give even more unchecked power to the same leadership. “This is why Prop 50 must be a firm no,” Tangipa said. “We already pay the highest taxes, gas prices, and utility bills in the nation. Giving these leaders more power is the last thing California needs.”

Tangipa also took aim at California’s handling of wildfires, pointing out that the Palisades and Eaton fires were made worse by negligence, not climate change. He cited evidence that LADWP left a reservoir basin empty and power fleets uncharged, crippling the emergency response. “These disasters are manmade,” he said. “If it’s a policy problem, it’s a people problem — and we can vote people out.”

For farmers, Tangipa’s message was clear: brace for tough years ahead. He warned that California may see hikes in payroll taxes, insurance costs, and utility bills, compounded by refinery shutdowns that could drive fuel prices higher. Still, he urged farmers to stay lean and keep fighting: “It’s my turn to give back to the families who saved my life. Farmers feed the world, and now they need someone in Sacramento to fight for them.”

Both hosts praised Tangipa for his candor and commitment. “He’s stepping up to the plate and telling people like it is,” Papagni said, reminding listeners that California agriculture is in crisis mode but not beyond saving.

Listen to the full conversation with Assemblyman David Tangipa on the AgNet News Hour:

