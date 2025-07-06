How a Former Tight End Tackles Agriculture and Policy in the Central Valley

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” with AgNet West, sat down with California State Assemblyman David Tangipa to discuss the motivations behind his political journey—and his dedication to agriculture in the Central Valley.

David Tangipa: From Fresno State to California’s Capitol

Tangipa, a former Fresno State football standout, revealed that his interest in politics was sparked by a deeply personal moment in his youth.

“Back in the 90s, under the Clinton administration, they shut down McClellan Air Force Base. It destroyed our community,” Tangipa recalled.

Growing up in North Highlands, just across from McClellan, Tangipa witnessed firsthand how decisions made in Sacramento and Washington could devastate a local economy. His father, a Navy veteran, told him plainly: “That’s what happens when someone somewhere else makes decisions about your life and they don’t care about you.”

That moment stayed with Tangipa—and it lit a fire.

“Politics is what can change people’s lives for the better—or for the worse. It just depends on who’s making the decisions,” he said.

Today, Tangipa is focused on improving outcomes for Central Valley communities, especially when it comes to agriculture. He believes the region’s greatest strength—its land and people—is being hampered by poor policy and mismanagement.

“The policy makers and asset managers in this state are making it hard to manage the greatest asset in the world.”

Tangipa’s perspective comes from a place of deep connection—to the land, to the people, and to the economic engines that drive California agriculture.

For more on David Tangipa’s vision for the future of California farming, and to hear the full interview, click here.