David Tangipa (L) with the “Ag Meter”

California Assemblyman David Tangipa believes the Golden State is approaching a defining moment — one that could determine the future of farming, water, taxes, and economic survival for generations to come.

During an in-depth interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, Tangipa discussed everything from voter ID and corruption concerns to water infrastructure, high-speed rail, state spending, and the critical upcoming governor’s race. Throughout the conversation, Tangipa repeatedly emphasized accountability, civic involvement, and the importance of protecting California agriculture.

Voter ID and Election Integrity Headed to the Ballot

One of the biggest announcements from the interview was Tangipa confirming that California voters will officially see a voter ID initiative on the November ballot. He explained that supporters have completed the signature verification process and are now shifting toward educating voters statewide.

Tangipa argued that many Californians are increasingly concerned about trust in government and election security. He encouraged voters to become more involved in the political process rather than simply expressing frustrations online.

“We need more California rebels and fewer California refugees,” Tangipa said, urging residents to fight for change instead of leaving the state behind.

Farmers Fear California’s Direction

The interview frequently returned to the struggles facing California agriculture. Tangipa said many small farmers are worried about rising regulations, water uncertainty, taxes, and operating costs becoming impossible to sustain.

According to Tangipa, the next governor’s race could dramatically reshape the future of farming in California. However, he stressed that electing a governor alone is not enough if the Legislature remains dominated by policies farmers believe are harming agriculture and rural communities.

Tangipa repeatedly encouraged farmers, ranchers, and rural Californians to participate in elections at every level if they want to preserve family farms and pass them on to future generations.

California Spending and High-Speed Rail Under Fire

Tangipa sharply criticized Sacramento over rising state spending, pointing out that California’s budget has reportedly grown from roughly $170 billion in 2016 to around $350 billion today. Despite record revenues, he questioned why roads, infrastructure, and public services have not improved proportionally.

The assemblyman also blasted California’s high-speed rail project, noting that original estimates near $33 billion have ballooned to more than $230 billion according to current projections. Tangipa argued the project has become symbolic of government waste and lack of accountability.

He also expressed concerns over corruption in Sacramento and discussed his proposed legislation, AB 1560, which would prohibit individuals convicted of corruption-related offenses from lobbying government officials.

Water Infrastructure Remains a Top Priority

For Central Valley farmers, few issues matter more than water, and Tangipa devoted a major portion of the interview to California’s aging water infrastructure. He argued the state’s water shortages are largely man-made and said California must modernize reservoirs, canals, recharge systems, and storage infrastructure.

Tangipa referenced the historic Tulare Lake Basin and explained that vast amounts of water once naturally remained in the Central Valley before modern conveyance systems redirected flows elsewhere. He said he has commissioned additional research into historical water storage patterns in an effort to improve groundwater recharge and combat land subsidence.

He also argued California needs to rethink reservoirs and dams as long-term water storage systems comparable to “melted glaciers” in an era of declining snowpack.

Billionaire Tax Raises Alarm Bells

Another major concern discussed during the interview was California’s proposed “billionaire tax.” Tangipa warned listeners the proposal could eventually expand beyond billionaires and impact farmers, ranchers, and landowners through taxes on unrealized asset values.

He cautioned agricultural families to pay close attention to the initiative, arguing future lawmakers could lower thresholds and broaden the tax structure over time.

Tangipa Calls for a Positive Vision for California

While much of the interview focused on California’s challenges, Tangipa said voters are ready for solutions and optimism about the future. He argued political leaders must offer Californians something positive to believe in rather than simply campaigning against existing problems.

Tangipa said preserving the “California dream” for children and grandchildren should become a central goal moving forward. He believes Californians are looking for leaders willing to focus on affordability, accountability, agriculture, water, and long-term economic stability.

How to Follow David Tangipa

Tangipa encouraged listeners to connect with him online and said supporters can easily find him on social media by searching his last name, “Tangipa.”

Listeners interested in California politics, agriculture, water policy, and the future of the Central Valley are encouraged to listen to the full interview between “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni and Assemblyman David Tangipa. The full conversation dives deeper into election reform, state spending, farming, water infrastructure, and the future direction of California.

David Tangipa Says California Is at a Crossroads for Farmers, Water, Taxes and the Future of the State