Custom Produce in Parlier, California, has grown from a door-to-door startup into one of the most respected names in the produce supply chain, and founder Ted Torosian says the company’s success comes from staying true to its roots while adapting to an evolving industry.

Founded in 1989 by Torosian, his brother, and partners, Custom Produce began with a simple mission: offer a variety of high-quality fruits and vegetables in one stop for food service buyers. “We started from scratch, knocking on doors, selling fruit,” Torosian said. “Now we’re one of the most successful companies in the Central Valley.”

Today, the company operates on a 15-acre facility, handling over 80 commodities and specializing in consolidation — allowing customers to pick up a mix of products in a single load. This model is especially valuable for restaurants, small markets, and wholesale buyers who don’t need full truckloads of a single commodity. “We can put two pallets of this, one pallet of that, all on one truck,” Torosian explained. “It’s food service at its best.”

Custom Produce’s reach extends far beyond the Central Valley. While most sourcing comes from Central California growers, they also work with partners in Mexico, Chile, and Arizona to ensure year-round supply. Their offerings range from tree fruit and melons to peppers and grapes — though they leave leafy greens to other regions.

Freight and packaging are major parts of the business. By brokering transportation and breaking pallets to meet exact customer needs, Custom Produce streamlines distribution and cuts costs for buyers. Torosian noted that packaging costs have soared, making careful handling and proper cooling critical for maintaining product quality across long distances. “Our specialty is making sure that when it gets there, it’s still in great condition,” he said.

While the company serves big names like Costco, their core focus remains on the “small guys” who need flexible, dependable service. “It’s about relationships,” Torosian said. “We’ve built trust with our growers and our customers over decades.”

From a handful of partners with a big idea to a major player in the produce industry, Custom Produce shows how vision, adaptability, and old-fashioned hard work can pay off in agriculture’s competitive marketplace.

