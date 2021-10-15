Crops to Plant in the Fall for Harvest the Following Spring

The crops to plant in the Fall for Spring harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Overwintering is the process in which you sow seeds in autumn to harvest the following spring. Many seeds not only survive cold temperatures but actually need a period of cold followed by warmth to trigger their germination process.

Kale is one of the hardiest vegetables out there and it loves to overwinter. Brussel sprouts, too. In fact, they love a cold snap and will taste even better. Treat collards and swiss chard the same way as you would kale, and plant them in nitrogen-heavy, compost-rich soil. Give them a good mulchy blanket and let the cool winter months help to break down the seed casings. By next spring, you’ll have big, meaty leaves to transform into braised green dishes and luscious wraps.

Aim to plant your spring onion seeds right before the first frost date. And, depending on your location it’s better to plant garlic in autumn. Right now is also the right time to get your seeds for carrots, peas, turnips, winter radishes and spinach in the ground.

