The UC Rice IPM Workgroup will be holding a grower meeting on Wednesday, February 16 at the UCCE Sutter-Yuba office. Rice Advisor Whitney Brim-DeForest said the event will feature information on ongoing research and will offer a chance to learn more about a decision-support tool currently being developed. The tool incorporates grower data about the economics of switching to crops such as safflower, sunflower, and processing tomatoes.

“This calculator is still in the preliminary stages, but we want to get some feedback from our workgroup before we go on and finalize the calculator and then launch it,” said Brim-DeForest. “The calculator will be available for people to test on their phones or on a computer and we’d like to hopefully get some feedback right then and there from folks at the event.”

Crop Rotation Calculator Demonstration at Upcoming Rice Meeting

