The USDA says inspections of corn and wheat were higher, while soybean assessments declined during the week ending on April 10. Corn inspections rose week to week, increasing to 1.83 million metric tons, up from 1.61 million tons a week earlier and 1.36 million during the same week last year. Examinations for overseas delivery rose to 604,000 metric tons from just over 355,000 tons the prior week and 620,000 at the same point last year. Soybean inspections dropped to 546,300 metric tons from 814,300 tons the previous week.

Corn and Wheat Inspections Climb Higher