Corn Plantings Rise, Soybeans and Cotton Fall in 2025

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 – The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released its annual Acreage Report today, showing key shifts in U.S. crop planting for 2025. Corn continues to dominate the landscape, while soybean and cotton acreage fell compared to last year.

According to the report, U.S. farmers planted 95.2 million acres of corn in 2025, marking a 5% increase from 2024. In contrast, soybean plantings dropped 4%, totaling 83.4 million acres. These figures reflect adjustments from earlier projections released in March during the Prospective Plantings report.

Corn Highlights:

Expected harvest: 86.8 million acres (up 5%)

(up 5%) 94% of corn acreage is biotech, unchanged from 2024

Soybean Highlights:

Expected harvest: 82.5 million acres (down 4%)

(down 4%) 96% planted with herbicide-resistant varieties

Cotton Overview:

Total cotton acreage: 10.1 million acres (down 10%) Upland cotton: 9.95 million acres (down 9%) American Pima: 171,000 acres (down 17%)

(down 10%) 97% of upland cotton is biotech, up 1%

Wheat Trends:

Total wheat planted: 45.5 million acres (down 1%) Winter wheat: 33.3 million acres Spring wheat: 10.0 million acres Durum wheat: 2.11 million acres (up 2%)

(down 1%)

Grain and Rice Stocks (as of June 1):

Grain Stocks:

Corn stocks: 4.64 billion bushels (down 7%) On-farm down 16%, off-farm up 6%

4.64 billion bushels (down 7%) Soybeans: 1.01 billion bushels (up 4%) On-farm down 12%, off-farm up 18%

1.01 billion bushels (up 4%) All wheat: 851 million bushels (up 22%)

851 million bushels (up 22%) Durum wheat: 27.9 million bushels (up 32%)

Rice Stocks:

Rough rice: 69.7 million cwt (up 15%) On-farm stocks up 94%

69.7 million cwt (up 15%) Milled rice: 6.09 million cwt (up 26%) Comprised of whole kernel rice and brewers rice

6.09 million cwt (up 26%)

All reports are available at nass.usda.gov/publications.