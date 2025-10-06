The October 6 edition of the AgNet News Hour put the spotlight on California’s most pressing issue: water. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Corey Broad, agronomic sales manager at Avid Water, who shared candid insights into irrigation technology, policy failures, and the future of farming in the Golden State.

Broad explained that while California farmers have widely adopted drip irrigation systems over the past two decades, the current challenge is improving efficiency. Growers are now asking how to optimize not just water use, but also energy, fertilizer, and labor through these systems. “It’s about finding the right solution for each grower,” Broad said, noting Avid Water’s ability to handle everything from pumps and wells to system design and crop advising.

He emphasized that irrigation technology also plays a key role in labor savings. Fertilizer applied through drip systems can cut application costs dramatically compared to manual or machine-based methods. But pests like gophers remain a challenge, pushing manufacturers to explore subsurface drip irrigation for orchards as the next frontier.

Beyond technology, Broad addressed the political side of California’s water woes. He argued that shortages are manmade, the result of decades without significant storage investment since the 1970s, despite the state’s population doubling since then. “Imagine if we hadn’t built a road since 1979,” he said, drawing a parallel to California’s outdated water infrastructure.

Broad also warned of uncertainty heading into 2026. Many Westside growers are forced to make planting decisions before knowing whether they’ll even receive federal water allocations. “Every year it’s the same discussion: will there be water, and how much?” he said. This unpredictability, he cautioned, trickles down to farm communities, threatening jobs, small towns, and local economies.

Still, Broad remains optimistic. He pointed to potential federal investment, improved groundwater recharge in districts like Fresno, and opportunities to bridge the gap between agriculture and urban communities. “Yes, this problem is solvable if we take action,” he concluded.

For farmers across the Central Valley, Broad’s message rang clear: California doesn’t lack water — it lacks leadership and infrastructure.

Listen to the full interview with Corey Broad on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below.

