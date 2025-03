Workers Picking Lettuce in Salinas valley California

DepositPhotos image

The International Fresh Produce Association is urging Congress to support American growers through bipartisan action to enhance food security and maintain U.S. leadership in fresh produce. Brett Erickson, Senior Vice President of Business Affairs at Little Bear Produce, testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, highlighting the industry’s economic challenges, particularly labor costs.

Congress Urged to Support American Growers