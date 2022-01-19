Some common Scallion Plant problems to watch out for. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Scallions – also known as green or spring onions – are tasty, immensely versatile, and easy to grow. They fend off a number of different garden pests and are invaluable companion plants. Still, scallions are no stranger to problems.

For example:

Wilting leaves may be a sign of under watering and the soil they are growing in. Or, a slimy patch at the base of the stem which is a sign of overwatering.

Yellow, white or red spots scream fungal infection. While silvery marks on leaves point to insect problems.

Holes in the leaves or missing leaves are most likely the work of slugs or slug species.

If your scallions are failing to thrive with stunted growth and yellowed stalks, you may be dealing with onion nematodes.

Take preventative measures when possible, rotate your crops regularly, and grow your food plants in different areas. This will ensure that you get at least a small return on the investment of your hard work, time, and money.

