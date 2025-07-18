Lex Nicoleta, the creator of the viral Coastal Grandmother aesthetic, joined AgNet West to reflect on her unexpected rise to influencer fame—and how her connection to California agriculture is shaping her content today. Known for cozy, timeless recipes and a clean coastal vibe, Lex’s social media influence is grounded in authentic storytelling and a deep appreciation for farming life.

Coastal Grandmother Talks Ag and Online Influence

A Social Media Phenomenon Born in the Kitchen

Lex recounted the moment her idea caught fire. “I said I was dressing like someone’s Coastal Grandmother, and it stuck,” she said. What started as casual videos in her kitchen snowballed into a media whirlwind that included appearances on Good Morning America, Today, and Access Hollywood. “It seriously took off like overnight,” she recalled.

Ties to California Farming

Beyond viral fame, Lex is immersed in California agriculture through her husband’s family business, Foglio Commodities. “Farmers are the backbone of this country,” she said. “They’re the hardest working, best people in the world.” Her husband is a fourth-generation hay and alfalfa farmer from Kerman, and Lex has embraced the industry, sharing insights on everything from drought challenges to the importance of local produce.

Elevating Agriculture Through Food Content

Lex’s content often celebrates the fruits of California farming—literally. From heirloom tomatoes to stone fruit, her seasonal recipes highlight local commodities. “Where we live, we’re in a hub of the best produce,” she said. Recipes like Caprese salad, peach cobblers, and even Tequila cocktails are featured in her content. “I already do Tequila recipes,” she laughed. “I love a Margarita.”

Advice for Ag Influencers and Interns

For those looking to grow their agricultural platform on social media, like AgNet West’s new intern Maegan, Lex offered this: “Lead into the human part of your story… that’s what connects us all.” She encourages showing the behind-the-scenes, being real, and sharing farmer voices to engage audiences in meaningful ways.

Reviving Wine and Milk Through Generational Marketing

Lex also weighed in on marketing challenges in the wine and dairy industries. To attract younger consumers, she suggested wine-based canned cocktails as a gateway to traditional wine appreciation. On milk, Lex is clear: “Put some whole milk in your coffee and call it a day.” She hopes to “make milk cool again,” echoing her family’s local dairy pride.

Farmer’s Markets, Delivery, and Supporting Local

As a busy mom, Lex admits grocery delivery is sometimes a gamble, but she loves shopping at farmers markets. “You can get the best stuff there,” she said, recounting a recent plum haul from a local farm stand. Whether it’s strawberries, tomatoes, or cherries (with a caution for her husband’s allergy), she’s always experimenting with what’s in season.

A Voice for the Future of Ag

Lex’s blend of relatability, humor, and creativity offers a unique bridge between modern social media trends and traditional farming life. “Social media is ever-changing, but if you’re real, people connect with that,” she said. “It’s free advertising for agriculture if you use it right.”

