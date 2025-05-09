Tim Lynch reports on The Produce News website that the roller coaster of spring temperatures is creating challenges for coastal California growers this May. Low pressure systems are bringing cool weather, fog, and drizzle, while brief high pressure periods offer only short-lived warmth. This shifting pattern is slowing crop growth and increasing mold, mildew, and disease pressure in fields.

Artichoke yields are especially light as growers move to the Salinas Valley, where the cool, damp weather is reducing stand quality. Brussels sprout production from Mexico is also struggling, with labor shortages, hot weather, and border delays adding to the strain. Smaller and jumbo-sized sprouts remain scarce.

Green bean supplies are tightening as Mexican production winds down, though northern Florida, Georgia, and the California desert are expected to pick up by mid-May, gradually improving availability. Growers remain hopeful for more stable weather in the coming weeks to boost overall yields.

Coastal California Produce Faces Weather Challenges