Citrus Assessment Rate Set for California Producers

The citrus assessment rate for California producers has recently been announced by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The assessment rate has been established as 3.2 cents per 40-pound standard field box for the 2022–23 marketing season. The marketing season runs from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023. The assessment applies to all types and varieties of citrus, as defined by the California Citrus Research Program, marketed by producers and received by handlers or processors during the season.

