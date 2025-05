Michael Jameson from Morada Produce who packs over 2.2 million boxes of cherries talking about the cherry market. If you go back 25 years ago, the average retailer had about 100 items in the produce section. Fast forward today, most retailers throughout the country with the same footprint in the produce section on average between 400-500 items in the produce section so the amount of shelf space per commodity is starting to shrink.

Cherry Market Changes